Turkey issues Navtex with live ammunition south of Lesvos

Turkey’s move flies in the face of EU threats of sanctions

Turkey issued a new Navtex today south of the Greek island of Lesvos with military exercises involving live ammunition.

The Navtex was announced by the Smyrna station and will take place from tomorrow, September 19th, until September 20th.

The new provocation comes on the heels of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest aggressive rhetoric about Kastelorizo ​​and Ankara’s calls for dialogue with Athens without … preconditions.

The move proves Ankara is clearly unimpressed by any threats of sanctions by the EU and calls to de-escalate tensions with Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean, only 24 hours before the crucial European Council meeting where EU member-states will discuss possible sanctions against it.