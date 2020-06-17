Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Ankara says it has deployed special forces against Kurdish rebels in Iraq. It is Turkey’s first known air-and-land offensive in Iraq

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out a series of airstrikes.

“Our heroic commandos are in Haftanin,” the ministry said in a statement on Twitter, referring to the border region some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Turkey-Iraq border. The latest development in “Operation Claw-Tiger” was launched following intense military fire, the statement said.

The ministry said the commando forces operation was supported by warplanes, attack helicopters, and artillery as well as armed and unarmed drones.

It did not say how many troops were involved.

First-ever airborne and land offensive

The operation followed “increasing harassment and attempts to attack” military bases in Turkey near the border, the ministry said. It would continue to target the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other “terror” groups in the region, it said, but did not provide further names.

Turkey’s military regularly carries out attacks by air or ground against the PKK in Iraq, which it considers a terrorist organization.

Wednesday’s operation was the first known airborne and land offensive.

