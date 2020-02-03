Turkey might have used white phosphorus in Syria, Swiss lab tests reveal

Wessling Laboratory in Switzerland has revealed an abnormal presence of the white phosphorous on a sample of the skin of a Kurdish fighter

A Swiss Laboratory concluded that Kurdish fighters have been hit with white phosphorus by Turkish forces.

Wessling Laboratory in Switzerland has revealed an abnormal presence of the white phosphorous on a sample of the skin of a Kurdish fighter, who was wounded in the Turkish attack on the town of Sere-Kaniye (Ras Al-Ain), north-eastern Syria.

Al-Nahar newspaper in a report published indicated that the Autonomous Administration of north-eastern Syria has presented on Monday the analyzes of the Swiss laboratory in Paris, confirming the Turkish military used phosphorous bombs in their military attack on north-eastern Syria, last October.

The report concluded: “The type of injury (chemical burns), in addition to the very high amount of phosphorous in the sample, proves that phosphorous (white phosphorous munitions) was used,” according to al-Nahar newspaper.

The newspaper pointed out that doctor Abbas Mansouran, who treated the victims of the Turkish bombardment, confirmed that some of the unusual burns are due to the use of unconventional weapons.

