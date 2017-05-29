Turkey: More than 154,000 faced legal probe over Gülen links since coup attempt

More than 154,000 people have faced legal probes over suspected links to the movement of the U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen since the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt, widely believed to have been masterminded by the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

Legal procedures were carried out against some 154,694 suspects and 50,136 people were arrested over suspected links to FETÖ, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the agency, some 2,431 judges and prosecutors on duty in the judiciary were arrested, in addition to 104 Supreme Court members, 41 members of the Council of State, two Constitutional Court members and three members from the Supreme Court of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK).

Some 6,982 soldiers, of whom 167 were generals, 8,816 police officers, 23 governors, 72 deputy governors, 112 district governors and 31,550 civilians and public servants were also arrested.

A total of 45,708 of those detained were freed on condition of judicial control and 12,753 were freed after procedures in the security forces and court.

Some 7,430 of those arrested were released, of whom 7,122 were freed on condition of judicial control. A total of 1,312 soldiers, 1,247 police officers, nine deputy governors, three governors, three district governors, 195 judges and prosecutors, two HSYK members, one Council of State member and eight members of the Supreme Court were also released.

There are warrants for 7,112 suspects, of whom 6,353 were civilians and public servants, 221 judges and prosecutors, six Council of State members, 25 members of the Supreme Court, 137 soldiers, 369 police officers, three deputy governors and eight district governors.

Some 665 suspects are still in detention.

No prosecution was seen necessary for 2,763 of the suspects.

Elsewhere, Defense Minister Fikri Işık said Gülenists in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) were being determined after the attempted takeover and that over 7,800 were dismissed over their suspected links to the movement.

“We are determining the traitors who infiltrated the Turkish Armed Forces one by one. We dismissed over 7,800 people from the TSK due to their links with the group. On the one hand, we are cleaning out these traitors, while on the other hand, we are strengthening our army,” Işık said during an event in the northwestern province of Kocaeli late on May 28, adding that some 305,000 young people applied to the National Defense University.

“Our National Defense University needed 5,200 students for the 2016-2017 academic year. Some 305,000 young people applied since we made the announcement. The people are continuing to own up to their army and they will continue to do so,” he added.

