Turkey mulling options to resolve “unprecedented” S-400 crisis with US

According to sources, one option is to receive the Russian missile system and never actually unpack or activate it

Sources close to the Turkish government have told Middle East Eye that Ankara is drafting several options to prevent US sanctions over a deal for the Russian-made S-400 missile system, which experts say has already created an unprecedented crisis between the two Nato allies.

Ankara dispatched two ministers and a senior presidential aide to Washington earlier this week for a last ditch effort to shield the recession-hit Turkish economy and its defence industry from the growing threat of sanctions.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that Washington had told Ankara it could face retribution for buying the S-400s under a sanctions law known as Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which is backed by a bipartisan group of senators and US officials.

