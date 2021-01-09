Turkey-Pakistan in top-level discussion over nuclear weapon program

Pakistan is rapidly transferring the missile technologies to Turkey & Pakistani scientists are helping Turkey build its capacity in the production of missiles

The rapid production and proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies by Turkey have been a major concern for democratic powers across the world. It has threatened the peace and tranquillity of countries from the North Atlantic to the Middle East. A series of recent developments have attracted the eyes of the world on an emerging phenomenon wherein Turkish President Erdogan is banking on Pakistani nuclear and missile technologies to fulfil his geopolitical aspirations.

The latest development in the series is the 15″ Turkey-Pakistan High-Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) on 22-23 December 2020, which is the biggest institutional setup between both the countries on defence cooperation. Pakistan’s Defence Secretary Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain led the Pakistani delegation, while Deputy Chief of Turkish Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu led the Turkish delegation.

The meeting was part of a series of several meetings between top level representatives of armies of both the nations. The progress made in previous meetings between defence representatives was also reviewed and discussed. Turkish media reported that besides other things, much emphasis was laid on defence industry cooperation including joint production and procurement. Pakistani generals also met Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of Turkish Army General Yasar Guler.

