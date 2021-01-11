Turkey ready to activate S-400 missile systems

“The S-400s are ready for use, the Armed Forces will decide when such a necessity will occur,” said Turkey’s Undersecretary for Defence Industries.

Ismail Demir announced today that Russian S-400 missile defense systems are ready to be activated, TASS news agency reported from Ankara, citing 24TV.

“The S-400s are ready for use, the Armed Forces will decide when there will be such a need,” Demir was quoted as saying by Turkish television.

He also said that Turkish defence companies continued to work under the program to build US F-35 fighter jets, despite Washington’s decision to exclude them from the program.

The Turkish Defence Industry Directorate confirmed the news to TASS. “Indeed (Ismail Demir) made this statement today in Ankara,” was the statement made by the Defence Industry Directorate.

