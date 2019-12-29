Turkey ready to send army to Libya, Defence Minister Akar says

The Turkish Armed Forces are ready to carry out their duties, where they are entrusted, both domestically and abroad, to protect the rights and interests of the country,” the Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar said at the Syrian border, where he met with commanders of the Turkish army.

Meanwhile, as reported by sigmalive.com Hulusi Akar said Turkey would not pull out the 12 observation posts in the Syrian city of Idlib.

The Turkish defence minister added that the observatories “will respond without any hesitation to any attack and harassment against them”.