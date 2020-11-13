Turkey reaffirms plans to use Russian S-400 defense system despite US objections

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar tells parliamentarians the military is continuing checks and preparations for advanced Russian anti-aircraft system

Turkey’s defense minister has reaffirmed the country’s plans to use a Russian-made missile defense system it purchased despite continued objections from the United States.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told a parliamentary budget commission Thursday the military is continuing its checks and preparations of the S-400s as planned.

Washington is strongly against NATO member Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft system and kicked Turkey out of its F-35 fighter jet program, saying the S-400s are a threat to the stealth fighter jets and wouldn’t be interoperable with NATO systems.

See Also:

The Greece, Cyprus & Israel Joint Declaration of the 3rd Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting (doc)

The USAF is putting Death Rays on fighter jets. Yes, Death Rays!

Akar said Turkey is prepared to discuss with the U.S. its “anxiety” over the interoperability of the S-400s and the F-35s. “Our offer for a joint working group is still on the table,” he said, in comments carried by the official Anadolu news agency.

Turkey was making components for the F-35 and had planned to purchase 100 of the stealth fighters.

Read more: Haaretz