Turkey rejects latest US offer to sell Patriot missiles

Turkey’s determination to buy Russian missiles has fueled demands in the US that planned supplies of F-35 jets be put on hold

Turkey has rejected a U.S. proposal to deliver one Patriot missile defense system by the end of 2019, which was conditional on Ankara abandoning a deal with Russia that’s strained ties between the NATO allies, two senior Turkish officials said on Friday.

The U.S. administration made its offer before Feb. 15, and then increased the price of the multi-billion dollar system in return for quick delivery, according to the officials who are familiar with the talks but not authorized to speak to the media. The proposal didn’t include a loan agreement nor a technology-sharing pact, a key Turkish demand, they said.

Turkey said in its response that it can’t accept the U.S. offer and negotiations came to a standstill, the officials said.

