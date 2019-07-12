Turkey released photos of arrival of Russian S-400 system (photos)

The deal has led to a strong dispute between the US and Turkey

The Turkish Ministry of Defence released the first photographs showing the arrival of sections of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

The photos were released shortly after the Turkish ministry announced the delivery of Russia’s first S-400s, a move that is expected to spark the fued between Ankara and Washington over the deal anew, as the latter has strongly opposed it.

The images of the Turkish Ministry of Defence show some military trucks, as well as a heavy truck that appears to be hauling part of the S-400 system off a Russian Antonov aircraft.