Turkey says no more exploration ships necessary in Eastern Mediterranean

No further energy exploration or drilling ships are necessary in the Eastern Mediterranean for now, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday as a dispute continued over Turkish drilling for gas and oil off the island of Cyprus.
In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey was ready for cooperation to reach a solution to the dispute over energy resources in the region.
The Turkish drillship Fatih is west of Cyprus and continues drilling at 5.000 meters, while a second drill rig, Yavuz, was as of last week on-site off Karpasia, with drilling expected to begin in a few days.
