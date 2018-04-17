Snap elections in Turkey?

Nationalist partner in government Bahceli proposed elections should be held in August

Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which has allied with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for next year’s general and presidential polls, on April 17 called for snap elections, with the government speaker not ruling out the option.

Bahceli suggested that the elections, scheduled for November 2019, should be held on Aug. 26 this year.

“It is not possible [for Turkey] to wait with patience until Nov. 3, 2019,” he said, referring to the time when the elections are scheduled to take place.

Following Bahceli’s remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesperson Bekir Bozdag said Bahceli’s offer needs to first be discussed at the AKP’s decision-making bodies.

The AKP and the MHP formed what they call the “People’s Alliance” for the upcoming presidential and general elections.

source: hurriyetdailynews.com