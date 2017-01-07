Turkey: The USA is a terror supporter country!

The unprecedented insult was made on US soil!

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a unbelievable statement on Friday about the USA.

“It is even so hard to accept a terror supporter country as an ally,” Cavusoglu said at a press conference in New York!

Turkey has repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction over the USA’s support to the Kurdish forces of YPG that fight against ISIS in Syria.

According to Cavusoglu “[t]here have been at least four to five attacks against Turkey over the past year and the terrorists who perpetrated those attacks were trained in YPG camps.”

The U.S., however, considers the YPG/PYD a “reliable partner” on the ground in Syria and continues to support it in the field.

This statement, made on US soil, indicates the bad relations between the two countries and it remains to be seen how it will further affect them.

Until now there hasn’t been any reaction by the US government to the statement yet.