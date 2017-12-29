Turkey threatens Cyprus over drilling for oil

The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement making reference to its inalienable and legitimate right to exploit the natural resources around the island of Cyprus. The statement goes on to stress that Ankara would take all the necessary actions in order to protect “both its own rights and interests in its continental shelf and to continue its support to the Turkish Cypriot side”.

Turkey reacted by issuing the indirect threats following the presence the presence of a drilling rig in plot around the Cypriot waters, which is preparing to start its activities according to the plan that has been set by the government of the Cypriot Republic.

The exact statement by the Turkish Foreign is as follows:

The Greek Cypriot Administration continues its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities in the Eastern Mediterranean in disregard of the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriot people, the co-owners of the Island. Most recently in this context, a drilling vessel has arrived at block number six and is preparing to commence its activities within the framework of the licenses issued by the Greek Cypriot Administration in its so-called exclusive economic zone.

It is unacceptable that the Greek Cypriot side persists in acting as though it were the sole owner of the Island and continues with its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities in the absence of a just and lasting comprehensive settlement in Cyprus.

We support the statement made on 29 December 2017 concerning this issue by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and we share the justified concerns and outrage felt by the Turkish Cypriot side.

Turkey, who from the very beginning has been issuing the necessary warnings with regard to these irresponsible steps taken by the Greek Cypriot Administration, is determined to protect both its own rights and interests in its continental shelf and to continue its support to the Turkish Cypriot side.

Within this framework, the necessary preparations are being made for various exploration activities in Turkey’s licensed exploration areas in the Eastern Mediterranean in the period ahead, including the areas where Turkish Petroleum was granted exploration permits by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus upon the basis of the legitimate rights of the Turkish Cypriot people on the natural resources around the Island.