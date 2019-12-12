Turkey ups the ante: Submits coordinates to UN of accord with Libya

Ankara is escalating its provocations against Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to impose a fait accompli in relation to the status quo in the wider region.

Defying the international community’s criticism, it submitted official map coordinates of the agreement with Libya on maritime zones to the UN, according to Anadolu agency.

Turkey moved forward with this as the EU leaders are meeting in the Brussels summit today, where they are expected to send a resounding message against the unfounded Turkish-Libyan accord and in favour of Greece.

The European Council has taken a clear position in a draft statement that reinforces Greek arguments that the delimitation of maritime zones between Ankara and Tripoli, which does not take into account Greek territory, is invalid.