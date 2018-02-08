Turkey violates Greek airspace 36 times

The Turkish Air-force violated Greek national airspace over the Aegean Sea a total of 36 times on Thursday. The Turkish aircraft – two F-16 fighter jets flying in formation, and two CN-235 reconnaissance planes and a helicopter – also committed four air traffic law violations of the Athens FIR.

The F-16s were armed. Out of the 36 violations, 35 were committed by the CN-235 airplanes.

All aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules by the Hellenic Air-force.