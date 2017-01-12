Turkey: Walls on the borders with Iran and Armenia

According to pro government media, Turkey will construct a concrete wall on its Iranian and Armenian borders.

Turkey is already constructing a wall on its Syrian border. This decision is increasing the concern about Turkey’s intentions regarding Ankara’s relations with neighboring countries.

Security officials stated that: “The construction work at the Syrian border continues at full speed. If there is no change in the plans, following the end of the construction of the wall on our southern border, we will begin work on our eastern border. We are planning to construct walls in border provinces such as Ardahan, Iğdır and Kars.”

Western analysts are arguing that Turkey’s approach resembles that of Northern Korea, with an increasing trend of isolationism, not consistent with a NATO member country.