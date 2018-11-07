Turkey: “We do not forget that the Mediterranean used to be a Turkish lake”

President of the Nationalist Action Party (DEP), Devlet Bahceli called Med a Turkish lake. Speaking to his Party Parliamentary Group, Bahceli referred to developments in the Aegean and the Mediterranean and said there could be no dominance in the Aegean and the Mediterranean leaving Turkey out of the deal.

This is allowed neither by history nor by the Turkish people. The provocations in the eastern Mediterranean will not provoke the tradition of Turkey. Threats and challenges cannot overshadow our legitimate rights. The Mediterranean was once a Turkish lake. We do not forget that. Our patience is not our weakness. In a threatening way, he said that the Turkish people have the power and the will to pull out Barbaros Haretin Pasha (Barbosa) and melt the pirates’ heads.

Source: balkaneu