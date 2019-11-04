Turkey will send ISIS members back to European countries, Minister warns again

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu repeated his claims that EU countries were doing little to aid his country in dealing with the problem

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu repeated threats that his country would release Islamic jihadists and send them to their European countries of origin, even if the latter had revoked their passports.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Turkish Minister reiterated that Turkey would send any ISIS fighter back into their countries, even if their citizenship had been cancelled.

“We will send back those we have in our hands, but the world has found a new method now: revoking their nationalities,” the Turkish minister complained.

“They say they should be tried where they were arrested. I guess that’s a new kind of international law,” he added.

“We cannot accept this. We will send them back to their countries, even if they have had their citizenships revoked” he said, protesting over Europe’s inaction on the matter.

Many ISIS fighters were released from prisons in Syria after Turkey started its military incursion in the country to root out what it dubbed Kurdish terrorists.