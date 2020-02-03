Turkey’s Erdogan, Hamas leader Haniyeh discuss Gaza

“The Hamas delegation spoke about the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in light of the ongoing siege and the necessary measures to end it”

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after a Hamas delegation arrived in Turkey on Dec. 8, The Times of Israel reported.

The delegation led by Haniyeh and Erdoğan discussed the urgent humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip during a meeting on Saturday, a week after arriving in Turkey during the first leg of a foreign tour, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

“The Hamas delegation spoke about the difficult humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in light of the ongoing siege and the necessary measures to end it,” The Times of Israel quoted a report by the official website of Hamas as saying.

