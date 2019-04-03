Turkish Air Force violates Greek airspace 24 times

Turkey continued its provocations against Greece, as 10 military aircraft violated the national airspace of Greece over the Aegean Sea.

The Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace 24 times and 8 infringements of the Athens FIR. Two of the fighters jets engaged in dog fights.

Five formations (four pairs of F-16s and one pair of F-4) and two CN-235 spy planes flew over areas of the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean. Two of the 10 Turkish fighters were armed.

The invading Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted, according to international rules of engagement.