Turkish Air Force violates Greek airspace 30 times

All aggressor aircraft were intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force

There was an upsurge of violations of Greek airspace by the Turkish Air Force as a series of overflights were recorded over the Aegean Sea on Tuesday.

Specifically, 30 violations and four infringements were reported by the Hellenic Pentagon.

Three CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft flew in separate formations, while no dog fights were reported.

The Turkish aircraft, as reported by Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA), were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement and the established practices in similar instances.

