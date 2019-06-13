Turkish Air Force violates Greek airspace 95 times

Turkey continued to escalate its provocations against Greece, as the Turkish Air Force proceeded to violate Greek national airspace with 23 aircraft on 95 occasions.

The incursions occurred over the Northeast, Central, and Southeastern Aegean, with 77 of the infringements occurring by the CN-235 spy planes.

Sixteen Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew in eight formations, while five CN 235 spy planes and two Turkish helicopters flew over the archipelago. Most of the violations were committed by the Turkish spy planes, while Greek and Turkish F-16 fighters engaged in dog fights on three occasions.

Six of the Turkish aircraft were armed. According to Greek authorities, there were also 21 infringements of the air traffic rules of the Athens FIR.