Turkish aircraft carrier “Anadolu” ready in 2020

The Turkish aircraft carrier “Anadolu”, which has been under construction since April 2016 will be ready at the end of 202, according to the Spanish media outlet.

The carrier is a joint project by the Spanish-Turkish consortium, which Spanish Navantia is involved with at Sedef Shipyard in Constantinople.

Based on the agreement signed by the Spanish company with Turkish shipyards, Navantia transferred all the necessary technology and plans to Turkey, while the Spanish side will also deliver a take-off platform control system and five diesel generators manufactured by Fabrica de Motores.

As is apparent in the photos published in Turkish media, the construction of Anadolu is at an advanced phase. When it is operationally ready, Anadolu will be the flagship of the Turkish fleet.

Ankara plans to build a second aircraft carrier of the same type, however, it is not known if Navantia will be involved in the second project.

The Spanish media outlet points out that neither the blatant human rights violations on the part of Turkey nor the attacks on the Kurdish minority in Syria have prevented Spain from transferring know-how and selling arms to Ankara.