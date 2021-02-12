Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace 30 times

The violations took place over the Aegean Sea

Turkish provocations over the Aegean Sea continued unabated, as Turkish aircraft violated Greek national airspace while also committing infringements.

Specifically, one CN-235 reconnaissance plane and two ATR-72s committed 30 violations and five infringements of national airspace over the Northeast, Central, and Southeast Aegean.

The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, in accordance with established practices and international rules of engagement.

