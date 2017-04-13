Turkish airfcraft violate Greek airspace 38 times

A Turkish military reconnaissance aircraft violated Greek airspace for a long time on Thursday. Turkish aircraft illegally entered Greek airspace for 38 times flying over the northeast, central and southeast Aegean Sea, with two flying in formation and two others infringed on the Athens FIR 4 times. The reconnaissance airplane followed a path over the islands of Rhodes, Lesvos and Limnos. There were no dogfights, but the Turkish planes were recognised and intercepted by the Greek Air-force.