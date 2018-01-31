Turkish Airforce intensifies bombing of Kurdish-controlled Afrin

The Turkish Air Force continued to conduct airstrikes over the Afrin region, today, targeting a number of areas controlled by the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).

While the Turkish warplanes hammered several areas in Afrin, their ground forces attempted to advance in the northwestern and northeastern parts of this region where they reportedly met resistance by the Kurdish forces.

According to pro-YPG media, the Turkish-backed forces attacked the towns of Mamela and Khalila, along with the Bulbul and Rajou districts in the northwestern part of Afrin.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in Moscow today that hundreds of people, many of whom were civilians, have lost their lives during the Turkish military operation in Afrin.

The correspondent of the French News Agency said the bombing on the outskirts of the city had intensified over recent days.