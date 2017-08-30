Turkish Army opens fenced-off Famagusta beach exclusively to Turkish nationals & Turkish-Cypriots!

Turkey stepped up provocations following the collapse of unity negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July

Turkish-Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen reported that access to a beach near the fenced-off town of Varosha is open only to Turkish nationals and Turkish-Cypriots showing identification.

According to the paper, Greek-Cypriots and foreign nationals are not allowed to enter.

The beach is open from May 15 – October 29 is a result of a “protocol” signed by the Turkish Military with the Famagusta Municipality.

The fenced-off area of Varosha is a military zone controlled exclusively by the Turkish military.

The bi-communal group #UniteCyprusNow, which backed reunifying the island, sharply criticized the move as divisive as Turkey stepped up provocations following the collapse of unity negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July.

“The recent opening of a beach in Dherynia to just Turkish-Cypriots and Turkish citizens is ethnic separation and a violation of human rights and freedoms,” the group said in an announcement.

“The practice where access to a beach is permitted by the presentation of identity papers is an anachronistic and shameful policy of apartheid and cannot under any circumstances be justified,” the Unite Cyprus group said.

The group called on the Turkish-Cypriot authorities to abolish “this shameful discrimination policy” immediately.

“International law provides equal dignity and value to human beings and the right to equality and non-discrimination for all, regardless of nationality,” said the group.

