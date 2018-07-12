Turkish asterisk in NATO Summit document recognises FYROM as “Macedonia”

“Turkey recognises the Republic of Macedonia with its constitutional name,” states a Turkish “asterisk” at the end of the text of the NATO Summit Declaration, which, among other things, invited the small Balkan nation to begin talks for its accession to the North Atlantic military Alliance.

It should be noted that Turkey is not the only NATO member that recognises FYROM with its constitutional name, as Turkey does.

Other states, such as the United States of America also recognise Skopje under the name “Republic of Macedonia”, but the Americans did not add a footnote in the document that they recognise Skopje as “Macedonia”. The Prespes agreement between Greece and FYROM clearly stipulates that Skopje will formally join NATO as “Northern Macedonia”.

read the complete NATO declaration here