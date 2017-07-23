Turkish authorities arrest people wearing “Hero” t-shirts!

At least 15 people have been arrested over the last week in Turkey for wearing the ‘Hero’ t-shirt, which authorities claim is linked to last year’s failed coup.

The t-shirts have the word ‘Hero’ in English, in white capital letters against a black background, with the slogan underneath “Heroes are Immortal”.



Officials argue that the slogan is a veiled message of support for Fethullah Gulen, the alleged mastermind of the July 15 failed coup.

This association was drawn after a suspect, who was tried over an alleged plot to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the coup night was photographed going into court wearing the white “Hero” t-shirt.

The President later said coup suspects should wear Guantanamo-style prison jumpsuits in the future.