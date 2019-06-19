Turkish basketballer Enes Kanter’s father denies Gulen links in court

“I reject the accusations. I am not a member of Mr Gulen’s movement”

The father of Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter on Tuesday denied accusations he had links to the group blamed for a 2016 failed coup aimed at overthrowing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media reported.

Mehmet Kanter told a court in Tekirdag, northwestern Turkey, that he had no ties with the movement of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, the private DHA news agency said.

If convicted, Kanter faces up to 10 years in jail.

His son Enes, who plays with the Portland Trail Blazers, is facing similar accusations.

