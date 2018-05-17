Turkish chief of staff’s aide during coup escaped to US – columnist

The Turkish government blames the coup attempt on the followers of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen

Columnist Saygı Öztürk has written in secularist newspaper Sözcü that one of two NCO orderlies assigned to assist Turkish Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar at the time of a failed coup attempt of July 2016 has escaped to the United States with certain top secret recordings and documents.

Öztürk said that it is not yet clear whether the escapee in question was Şener Doğrugören or Serhat Pasha: both men are presently known to be on the run.

The Turkish government blames the coup attempt on the followers of U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen.

“Those working closest to the chief of general staff turned out to be members of the (Fethullah Gülen) organization, and they were top among those wishing to enter the command room and take (Akar),” Öztürk said.

“Our chief of defence staff’s top secret information and documents are now also in the hands of U.S. officials.”

Source: ahval