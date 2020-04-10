Turkish Coast Guards attack migrants in boat in the middle of the sea (video)

The voices and screams of the people in the boat can clearly be heard

A video showing the crew of a Turkish Coast Guard vessel crashing into a boat carrying refugees has been published by Kalymnos-news.

As it can be seen in the video, the Turkish Coast Guards, instead of helping the people in the boat, which includes women and children, they hit them with sticks, ropes and globes.

And as if that is was not bad enough, the Turkish vessel creates dangerous waves near the boat with dangerous maneuvers that could overturn it.

