Turkish Consulate in Thessaloniki dubs Muslim students from Thrace “Turks”

The Turkish diplomatic authorities in Greece are openly provoking their host country, as the General Consulate of Thessaloniki officially labeled Greek Muslim students from Thrace as “fellow Turks”.

On Friday, March 23, the board of the Young Students Group of Larissa visited the Turkish Consul General Orhan Yalman Okan in Thessaloniki. The Young Students Group (ONF) is a student organization active in Greek Universities and Technical Institutes (TEI) under the auspices of the Western Thrace Minority University Graduates Association (WTMUGA).

The Consulate General of Turkey uploaded a photo with the students on its official website with the Turkish Consul General the commemorative photo of the students belonging to the Muslim minority, together with the Turkish Consul General Orhan Yalman Okan, in front of the photograph of the founder of the Turkish Republic Kemal Ataturk accompanied by the following text:

“The President of the Young Students Group of Larissa, who belongs to our compatriot students studying in Larissa, Ünal Molla Şakir, Vice President Birol Mümin and the members of the Board of Directors Necdet Necdetoğlu and Ali Hüseyin visited our Consul General.” The term “compatriot” had also been used by the Turkish president himself for citizens of the Muslim minority during his visit to Komotini last December.