Turkish court blocks web pages over finance minister affair rumours

Turkish authorities on Friday blocked access to a title mentioning unverified rumours of an affair between the Turkish economy minister and a Turkish model in Turkey’s largest social media platform, the dictionary-format discussion forum Ekşi Sözlük.

The access ban was implemented on some sections of the popular website after users published rumours of an affair between Turkish model Özge Ulusoy and Berat Albayrak, the Turkish Finance Minister and son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

An Istanbul court on Friday blocked access to the webpage titled “Claims of an affair between Berat Albayrak and Özge Ulusoy”, following an appeal by Albayrak, Turkish news site Artı Gerçek said.

