Turkish Defence Minister egregiously claims visits by Greek politicians to Greek islands provoke Turkey

Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar doubled down on his provocative statements against Greece, calling once again for the demilitarisation of 16 Greek islands in the Argean Sea.

Addressing the annual special meeting of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Wednesday, the Turkish Minister of Defence verbally attacked Greece for the umpteenth time.

The meeting focused on the report of activities for 2020, and Akar, after making extensive reference to the progress of the domestic war industry, the annual national and international role of drones, as well as the international presence of Turkey on the fronts of Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, insisted that Greece should withdraw its military forces from 16 islands, going as far as claiming that Greek political and army leadership were wrongfully visiting the islands, “a move that further worsens the situation” he said!

Continuing his inflammatory rhetoric, he claimed that Athens is afraid of the dialogue with Ankara because it knows that Turkey is right! He concluded by saying that “Greece’s demands to the European Union are selfish and stupid”! Regarding Libya, he noted that Turkey will further strengthen its presence there, supporting the legitimate Fayez al-Sarraj government in Tripoli.

