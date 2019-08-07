Turkish Defence Minister threatens anyone testing Turkey will pay a “heavy price”

The Turkish Minister is visiting the occupied part of Cyprus in celebration of the 1964 bombings by Turkey of Tylliria

Turkish provocations against Greece continued unabated, as in the latest incident, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar warned that no-one should test Turkey’s strength.

Speaking from the Turkish-occupied territory in northern Cyprus, on occasion of “celebrations” for the 1964 anniversary of the bombing of Tylliria, he said: “We will continue saying no one should test our strength, as the price will be high, and we will continue to say it. We will not allow, via fait accompli actions, for the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to be violated. They should understand our determination and our will.”

Akar continued saying: “Turkey has always protected its legal rights as well as those of the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ and will continue to do so.”

The Minister was accompanied by the whole leadership of the Turkish Armed Forces during his visit to the occupied part of Cyprus.