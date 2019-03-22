Turkish Defence Minister: We own the Aegean Sea & Cyprus!

“If we die we will become heroes, if we live we will become veterans”

The Turkish defense minister, Hulusi Akar, never stops provoking. In a new statement he made on Thursday at the Air Force Maintenance Plant he said:

“We have 780,000 square kilometers in our homeland. We are talking about 780,000. And we also have the Blue Country 462,000 square kilometers. We also have the sea and the bottom of the sea. The seas! The Black Sea, the Aegean Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean and among them Cyprus. So these areas are in the area of our interest and they are areas that we are responsible for ensuring peace and tranquility”.

He made these statements while Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos was still in Turkey on a formal visit.

Hulusi Akar added that “we are always in favor of peace, dialogue and good neighborly relations in the Black Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, but we will not violate the rights of this people”.

The Turkish minister concluded by saying that “we have taken every measure and we will continue to do so with our state of mind being, “if we die we will become heroes, if we live we will become veterans”.