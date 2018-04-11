Turkish F-4E fighters flew over Inousses & Panagia

With a new serious provocation, the Turkish armed forces returned to the Aegean on Wednesday.

At 14:50′ two Turkish F-4E fighter jets entered the Athens FIR from the Chios area without permission. At 14:51, the two Turkish F-4s flew 12,000 feet above the island of Panagia and immediately afterwards made a second overflight over the Inousses.

The Turkish Air Force provocation is serious, as the Turkish F-4s did not only fly over a small, uninhabited island, but chose to show their aggression by flying over two inhabited Greek islands.