Turkish F16 fighter jets fly 500 feet over Evros region

Turkey is escalating its provocations against Greece, as a pair of Turkish F-16 fighters committed illegal overflights above the Evros at an altitude between 500-10,000 feet.

At 14.50, a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over northern Evros at 10,000 to 500 feet.

The region of Evros in the northeastern borders of Greece and has been at the center of global news, after Turkey has been sending thousands of immigrants and refugees to the area to cross the borders into Europe, in an effort to put pressure on the EU.

A short time later, at 15:25, another pair of Turkish jets flew over the islands of Kalogoiroi at 26,000 feet.