On one occasion the overflight was at 12,000 feet

Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over Greek islands in the Aegean on Tuesday morning in five instances.

The first flight took place at 10:25 by two Turkish F-16s at 25,000 feet above Leipsi located south of Samos and to the north of Leros.

A minute later the same pair flew 25,000 feet above Arkoi isle situated close to the Turkish Aegean coast.

The other three overflights took place over Macronisi, Anthropofagoi, and Fournoi with the Turkish F-16s flying at an altitude of just 12,000 feet.