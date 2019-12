A Turkish flag was raised on a Greek islet in the Evros river, the natural border between Greece and Turkey. The provocative incident occurred on the islet of “Loulou” near the village Praggi at Didymoticho.

The flag was spotted by a local resident who contacted the Greek authorities. Soldiers subsequently took the flag down.

Due to the low water level on the Evros River, this particular islet “connects” with Turkish soil and someone can access it on foot from the Turkish side.