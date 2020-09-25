Turkish FM Cavusoglu to Nancy Pelosi: “You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will”

A statement by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on President Trump and the transfer of power prompted a strong reaction on Twitter by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu, who wrote “you will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will”.

“The rise of Nancy Pelosi to the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives is a real concern for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the will of the Turkish people “, wrote Mr. Cavusoglu, mentioning Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump.

.@SpeakerPelosi’s rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will. @realDonaldTrump — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) September 25, 2020

The statement by Mrs. Pelosi during a press conference that caused the response was: “He [Trump] admires people who are perpetuating their role in government. But, I remind him; you are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President. And by the way, you are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the United States of America, it is a democracy, so why don’t you just try for a moment to honor your oath of office to the Constitution of the United States.”