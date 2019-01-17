Turkish Foreign Minister says country will continue to recognise FYROM with its constitutional name

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country would continue to recognise FYROM with its constitutional name i.e “Republic of Macedonia”. Meeting his counterpart from FYROM Nikola Dimitrov in Ankara, Mr Cavusoglu said: “We respect the decisions of the people of ‘Macedonia’ and the House”.

On his part, FYROM’s Foreign Minister reiterated his country’s full alignment with Turkey in the fight against terrorism. “We have the will in the framework of our international legal obligations to aid and reinforce Turkey”, he noted.

The two top diplomats discussed matters concerning bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional issues, as the official Twitter account of Mr Cavusoglu wrote.