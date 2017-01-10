Turkish government takes all military appointment rights from the military!

The government took over all appointment rights in the military with three sweeping new state of emergency decrees issued late on Jan. 6. The authority for the formation of cadres in the General Staff is transferred to Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

The force commander will now be determined with the suggestion of the Defense Ministry, the prime minister’s signature and the president’s approval.

In addition, the general and admiral cadres that were previously determined by the General Staff before being discussed in annual Supreme Military Council meetings will now be determined by the Defense Ministry.

In addition to all that, a total of 8.390 civil servants have been dismissed with the new decrees, 1.699 personnel have been dismissed from the Ministry of Justice, including 8 members of the Council of State and one from the Supreme Electoral Council.

A total of 2.687 police officers, including 53 high-ranked commissioners and 919 chief officers, have been removed from the Police Department.

According to CNN Türk, in the Armed Forces, 763 officers were dismissed, thus bringing the total number of people dismissed to 6.517.

The decrees ordered the dismissal of 838 people from the Health Ministry and 135 officials from Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate.

A total of 786 people were dismissed from universities across the country, including 631 academics and 155 administrative staff.

Until now, only 276 people who were formerly dismissed with previous statutory decrees after the July 2016 failed coup have been reinstated to their jobs and 11 newspapers that had been closed down were given the right to reopen.

The decrees also grants police the authority to access the identity information of internet subscribers for the purposes of investigating crimes committed online.

Also, with the new decrees, the broadcasting will be able to be suspended for a day if a ban on publication is violated. The license of the channel will be canceled if the same act is repeated three times in the same year.