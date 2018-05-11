Turkish hackers attack the website of the World Council of Pontian Hellenism

The site was hacked just a few days before the Pontian Genocide Memorial Day, which is celebrated on May 19th

The website of the World Council of Pontian Hellenism (PASPE) was chosen by Turkish hackers for their new cyber-attack.

Turkish hackers have already attacked the Athenian News Agency, the Greek Handball League website, the site of the official SUZUKI dealership in Greece and the Rethymnon News site.

They are threatening to take similar actions will follow against at least 700 Greek websites.