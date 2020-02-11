Turkish jets make five flyovers over five Greek islands

Three of the five flyovers were recorded within just 9 minutes!

The Turkish Air Force (THK) continued its provocative practice for yet one more morning.

Turkish F-16s flew over a total of five Greek islands while on Tuesday there were nine similar low flights over three islands.

On Wednesday in two cases, the Turkish jets flew just 8500 feet above Lipsi and 7000 feet above Agathonisi.

The first at 10:03 am with a pair of Turkish F-16s flying 23000 feet above Pharmakonissi.

Five minutes later, at 10:08 the same pair flew at 8500 feet above Lipsi, and at 10:12 they passed at 7000 feet above Agathonissi.

The last two flights took place at 10:29 am with a pair of Turkish F-16 fighters flying over at 27000 feet above Oinousses and Panagia.