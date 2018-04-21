Turkish Justice Minister: Greece is a gathering place for criminals

In a letter to his Greek counterpart, Turkey’s Justice Minister Gul says, ‘Greece becoming a gathering place for criminals’. The letter was sent to Stavros Kontonis as a response by Turkey on the Greek Council of State’s (CoS) – the highest administrative court in Greece -decision, Thursday, to order the release of ex-Turkish soldier Süeyman Özkaynakçı under judicial control. The Turkish serviceman was the pilot a helicopter with another seven which had landed in Alexandroupolis fleeing Turkey on the night of the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. They were all charged with being part of the conspirators and the Fethullah Gulen movement to overthrow the Turkish President Recep Erdogan.