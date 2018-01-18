Turkish major political leader disputes sovereignty of Greek isle of Pserimos! (video)

The leader of Turkey’s major opposition People’s Republican party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglou blasted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for failing to adopt a harsher stance against Greece on the 18 Aegean Sea islands whose sovereignty Turkey disputes. Addressing his party, Mr. Kilicdaroglou openly questioned the status of the Greek island of Pserimos, demanding a formal response by the Turkish government on whether it belonged to Greece or Turkey. The video, subtitled by popular Greek site tourkikanea.gr, shows the President of the opposition party using tough words against Erdogan and the PM Yildirim for not clarifying the status of the 18 “disputed” islands in the Aegean Sea.